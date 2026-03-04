RCMP investigating fatal crash on Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been killed in a fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway, near Conrich, just east of Calgary, early Wednesday morning.

So far there is no official word on how many vehicles or the number of people involved.

However, RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says officers were called to the intersection of Highway 1 (TCH) and Range Road 284, around 6:30 a.m., for reports of “a very serious crash.”

Witness reports suggest at least two vehicles were involved.

Westbound lanes of the highway were shut down during the busy morning commute and the RCMP warned that the closure was expected to last “for several hours” while the crash was being investigated.

There were reports of scattered flurries and heavy fog along some highways in the Calgary area early Wednesday morning, but there’s no word yet on what may have caused the crash.

More to come.