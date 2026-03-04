Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

RCMP investigating fatal crash on Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray & Drew Stremick Global News
Posted March 4, 2026 12:59 pm
1 min read
RCMP warned that westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway would be shut down for several hours following a 'very serious crash' just east of Calgary on Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP warned that westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway would be shut down for several hours following a 'very serious crash' just east of Calgary on Wednesday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One person has been killed in a fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway, near Conrich, just east of Calgary, early Wednesday morning.

So far there is no official word on how many vehicles or the number of people involved.

However, RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says officers were called to the intersection of Highway 1 (TCH) and Range Road 284, around 6:30 a.m., for reports of “a very serious crash.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Witness reports suggest at least two vehicles were involved.

Westbound lanes of the highway were shut down during the busy morning commute and the RCMP warned that the closure was expected to last “for several hours” while the crash was being investigated.

There were reports of scattered flurries and heavy fog along some highways in the Calgary area early Wednesday morning, but there’s no word yet on what may have caused the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

Related News
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices