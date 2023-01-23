Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drunk driving charges laid after Calgary fatal pedestrian collision

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 3:27 pm
Calgary police attend the scene of a collision of a car and pedestrian in Calgary's Huntington Hills neighbourhood on July 28, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police attend the scene of a collision of a car and pedestrian in Calgary's Huntington Hills neighbourhood on July 28, 2022. Tom Reynolds, Global News

A 23-year-old man has been charged with drunk driving causing death in relation to a July 2022 collision in Calgary’s Huntington Hills neighbourhood.

At around 2 a.m., on July 28, 2022, a car collided with a pedestrian along 4 Street N.E. between the two entrances to Huntstrom Drive N.E.

Police said a woman was skateboarding in the southbound lane of 4 Street when a 2005 silver Infiniti M35X sedan being driven by a man in his 20s with a passenger was also driving south on the same road.

The female pedestrian was struck in the southbound lane by the sedan, a police statement said.

Read more: Woman dead after early Thursday morning crash in Huntington Hills

Read next: Pamela Anderson alleges Tim Allen flashed her on ‘Home Improvement’ set

“The vehicle briefly left the roadway, rotating to face backwards and coming to a stop beside the road. The vehicle drove back onto the roadway, and the driver pulled into a neighbouring street and stopped,” the Calgary Police Service said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The car’s occupants were uninjured and the driver remained at the scene until first responders arrived.

But the woman who had been skateboarding was declared dead at the scene.

In a news release issued Monday, police said they believe alcohol and excessive speed were factors in the crash.

Click to play video: 'Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in northeast Calgary'
Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in northeast Calgary

Austin James O’Bray, 23, has been charged with operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams causing death.

O’Bray is due to appear in court on Feb. 13.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a person with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 milligrams “may have reduced muscle co-ordination, find it more difficult to detect danger and have impaired judgment and reasoning.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPSChargesCalgary fatal crashHuntington Hills fatal crashAustin James O'BrayAustin O'BrayHuntington Hills cfrash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers