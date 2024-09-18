Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Some of Canada’s airports are getting CT scanners. Here’s why

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2024 3:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Federal budget increases airport security fees'
Federal budget increases airport security fees
RELATED: Federal budget increases airport security fees – Mar 29, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s transport security agency says several airports will be equipped with CT scanners in a bid to detect explosives and other threats.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority says it plans to install the technology, which provides 360-degree views via computerized X-ray imaging, at airport checkpoints across the country in the coming years.

The project kicked off Wednesday at the Vancouver airport, where the first of the machines now sit astride conveyer belts in the security screening area.

Click to play video: 'New program allows passengers to skip security queue at YVR'
New program allows passengers to skip security queue at YVR
Trending Now

Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says travellers no longer need to remove liquids, aerosols, gels or large electronics — laptops included — from their carry-on bags. The changes should mean lines move faster.

Story continues below advertisement

Nada Semaan, who heads the federal security authority, says the technology aims to catch explosives and other “threat items” while enhancing the passenger experience.

The agency says more upgrades are planned at other airports over several years, beginning this fall, with funding from the Crown corporation amounting to about $23 million for the first year.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices