Striking N.S. long-term care workers heading back to the table with top conciliator

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The Nova Scotia government and the union representing striking long-term care workers are going back to the bargaining table today.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says its negotiators will meet with government officials and the province’s chief conciliation officer around 1 p.m.

Kim Cail, CUPE’s long-term care co-ordinator, says the union has a new offer to present in hopes of ending the six-week labour action.

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This morning workers at New Glasgow’s Glen Haven Manor became the latest to join the strike.

There’s now 36 long-term care homes involved, representing about 3,600 workers.

CUPE says it’s trying to obtain a living wage for its members, some of which earn less than $23 per hour.