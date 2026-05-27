Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Striking N.S. long-term care workers heading back to the table with top conciliator

By Devin Stevens The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2026 10:56 am
1 min read
A Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) flag during an education support workers rally outside of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
A Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) flag during an education support workers rally outside of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY/JJF
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Nova Scotia government and the union representing striking long-term care workers are going back to the bargaining table today.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says its negotiators will meet with government officials and the province’s chief conciliation officer around 1 p.m.

Kim Cail, CUPE’s long-term care co-ordinator, says the union has a new offer to present in hopes of ending the six-week labour action.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This morning workers at New Glasgow’s Glen Haven Manor became the latest to join the strike.

There’s now 36 long-term care homes involved, representing about 3,600 workers.

CUPE says it’s trying to obtain a living wage for its members, some of which earn less than $23 per hour.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds rally in N.S. for long-term care workers'
Hundreds rally in N.S. for long-term care workers

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices