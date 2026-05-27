Camrose casino relocation to Edmonton in flux as judge grants judicial review

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Ground has already been broken on the south Edmonton site where the Camrose Casino announced years ago it was moving to — but now, a legal ruling has the facility’s future in question.

In 2022, the casino applied to Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) to move from the rural community of Camrose into Edmonton and in 2024, that request was approved.

A Court of King’s Bench judge, however, recently ruled a judicial review is allowed in the relocation of the casino to a plot of land along Parsons Road, between South Edmonton Common and the Summerside neighbourhood.

Justice Nathan Whitling issued the decision on May 11, after hearing from counsel for both Pure Canadian Entertainment LP and Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Limited against the AGLC.

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In his ruling, Justice Whitling concluded “these applications for judicial review must be allowed.”

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He added “that the AGLC acted unfairly and frustrated the Applicants’ legitimate expectations by failing to follow its own guidelines.”

In a statement, AGLC said it “has received the decision and are reviewing. No decisions have been made about what, if any, next steps are required.”

The casino, currently under construction at 420 Parsons Road SW, is in an area of the city where road infrastructure is a concern among businesses and surrounding communities.

Parsons Road runs just one lane both ways and is often busy. Ward Karhiio councillor Keren Tang said it is one of the top arterial roads the city is looking at improving.

“I think the project has put even greater pressure and urgency on municipal infrastructure as a result of the provincial decision,” Tang said.

Tang has also heard of concerns around charitable revenue that organizations would stand to benefit from.

While the casino was approved to move to Edmonton, it was to remain in the rural pool for charitable gaming events.

“To add a whole additional casino to the city of Edmonton, which requires additional infrastructure and services from a municipal perspective, but also means that revenue doesn’t actually stay in the city, I think is a huge hit,” said Tang.

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It is unclear how the review will impact construction, which is actively underway and continued Wednesday, more than two weeks after the judge set aside the AGLC decision.

Global News reached out to Capital City Casinos, the developer of the project, but as of publishing had not received a response.