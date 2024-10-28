Menu

Money

AGLC evaluating Camrose Casino relocation as owners are in receivership

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted October 28, 2024 9:24 pm
1 min read
The ownership of the Camrose Casino is up in the air, meaning there are now questions surrounding if and when it moves to south Edmonton.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) says Mayfield Investments owns the Camrose Resort Casino and Hotel and confirms the company is in receivership.

Court documents shared by Ernst and Young it is now the receiver and manager of Mayfield Investments Ltd.’s assets.

Earlier this month, AGLC approved to casino’s relocation to Edmonton.

The application laid out a plan to build the casino at 420 Parsons Road Southwest, which is currently an empty piece of land south of South Edmonton Common and north of Ellerslie Road.

Now, AGLC is evaluating the receivership’s impact on the relocation application.

For more on this, see the video at the top of this story.

