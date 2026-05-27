Man dead, police investigating after late-night Langley, B.C. shooting

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A late-night shooting in a Langley, B.C., neighbourhood has left one man dead and sparked a homicide investigation.

RCMP were called to Brydon Crescent just before midnight Tuesday after multiple reports of gunfire in the area. According to a police press conference Wednesday when officers and paramedics arrived, they found a man suffering from critical injuries outside. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

Residents say the sound of gunshots shattered what is normally a quiet neighbourhood.

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“It was about 20 to 12 and I heard two loud gunfires,” said resident Tricia Langley. “Then I heard a girl screaming, ‘Oh my God, someone call the police.’”

Another resident said they saw a person fleeing the area moments after the shots were fired, as emergency crews rushed in and police flooded the street with flashing lights.

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The deadly shooting happened near the site of another recent gunfire incident earlier this month, something some neighbours say is becoming increasingly concerning.

Investigators with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) have now taken over the case.

Police say the victim was a man in his 40s who was known to police, but his identity has not been released publicly. Investigators believe the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and, at this point, have not confirmed any connection to the ongoing gang conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT or Langley RCMP.