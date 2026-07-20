Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada ‘one of the best places in the world’ to buy oil from: U.S. envoy

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted July 20, 2026 1:59 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump doubles down on CUSMA, says Americans don’t need it'
Trump doubles down on CUSMA, says Americans don’t need it
WATCH ABOVE: Trump doubles down on CUSMA, says Americans don't need it – Jan 14, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada is “one of the best places in the world” for America to buy oil from, U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra said on Monday just days before more U.S.-forced labour tariffs are set to hit Canada — on top of sectoral ones now in place for more than a year.

During a panel at the Pacific Northwest Economic Region annual summit, Hoekstra was asked to clarify comments U.S. President Donald Trump has made that the U.S. doesn’t “need” Canadian oil.

“(When) the president says, ‘We don’t need your oil,’ we need oil but we don’t necessarily need it from Canada,” Hoekstra said.

However, he added that Canada was a preferred supplier for the U.S.

“We have found over the last couple of decades that one of the best places in the world to get oil from is Canada. It’s close by. The people that we have to work with in Alberta are great business partners. They’re good business people,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trump claims U.S. economy will thrive without Canada: ‘We don’t need them’'
Trump claims U.S. economy will thrive without Canada: ‘We don’t need them’

“Probably the region that can make the most compelling case for supplying more oil to the United States would be Saskatchewan and Alberta,” Hoekstra added.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Trump has repeatedly said the U.S. does not need Canadian products, including oil and gas.

“We don’t need them to make our cars, and they make a lot of them. We don’t need their lumber because we have our own forests. We don’t need their oil and gas. We have more than anybody,” Trump said in January during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Click to play video: 'U.S. not extending CUSMA trade deal'
U.S. not extending CUSMA trade deal

On July 1, the U.S. trade representative said Washington would not renew the Canada-U.S. Mexico Free Trade Agreement (known as CUSMA in Canada and USMCA in the U.S.) in its current form.

Story continues below advertisement

“The president and his team have clearly indicated that they don’t see it in the best interest (of the U.S.) to extend USMCA. They’re continuing to have discussions, and we’ll see where they end up. But there has to be some framework of an agreement,” Hoekstra said.

U.S. trade representatives were “knocking down the issues with Mexico” in trade talks, but negotiations with Canada were “at a different level,” he added.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices