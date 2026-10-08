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Canada

Montreal mayor says city will offer 3,000 spots in emergency shelters for unhoused

By Erika Morris The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2026 8:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal expands warming centres as winter approaches and shelter demand grows'
Montreal expands warming centres as winter approaches and shelter demand grows
With winter quickly approaching, many people experiencing homelessness will soon face freezing conditions. The city is planning to open 3,000 overnight spaces in nine warming centres on the island to help the unhoused. This comes just two days after a woman died in an encampment fire. As Tim Sargeant reports, most of the new shelter spaces will only offer chairs because there are not enough beds to meet demand.
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Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada says the city is planning to provide 3,000 beds in emergency shelters to address homelessness this winter.

The mayor says homelessness is the biggest humanitarian crisis the city is facing.

The new beds are needed, the mayor says, noting that many people using the emergency shelters have had to sleep in chairs over the last few years.

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She adds that she believes the city will get the funding it needs after premier-elect Paul St-Pierre Plamondon promised to make homelessness a top priority.

The announcement comes after a woman died in an encampment in the Montréal-Nord borough early Wednesday following a fire.

Representatives of community organizations say they welcome the additional resources.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.

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