Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    October 8, 2026 at 10:26 pm

    Knowledge keeper’s, hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha 🤣

  2. Anonymous
    October 8, 2026 at 10:25 pm

    Cheesewiz Christ, man been doing that since caveman days!

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Indigenous cultural burn near Osoyoos revives traditional fire stewardship

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted October 8, 2026 10:20 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Cultural importance of prescribed burn'
Cultural importance of prescribed burn
The Lower Similkameen Indian Band and BC Wildfire Service have partnered to restore the Indigenous practice of a prescribed burn. It is hoped this can help mitigate wildfires moving forward. Klaudia Van Emmerik has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Smoke rising over the grasslands west of Osoyoos this week is part of a carefully planned burn aimed at doing more than reducing wildfire risk.

The multi-day burn in the Nighthawk Road area is also helping revive Indigenous cultural fire practices that were suppressed for generations.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band is working with partners, including the B.C. Wildfire Service, on the approximately 160-hectare burn.

Julia Peterson, a councillor with the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, says the project is about bringing traditional knowledge back together with modern wildfire management.

“It was abolished, you know, by previous law, and so we’re really trying to bring those practices back, and combine these together with Western science,” Peterson said.

For Peterson, the work is also deeply connected to ceremony and the relationship between the land and the community.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ceremony connects us to land, it connects us to the animals, to the water,” she said. “This is bringing this ceremonial practice back into our community.”

The controlled fire is also intended to improve the health of the grasslands by clearing overgrowth, encouraging native grasses and improving habitat for wildlife.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Daryl Gibb, who owns the Nighthawk RV Park near the burn area, has seen how quickly wildfire can threaten the region.

“At the bottom of the hill there was a lot of sagebrush that choked out the grass,” Gibb said. “Getting rid of that sagebrush will definitely bring the grass back again.”

Click to play video: 'Summerland prescribed burns were in planning stage before Bald Range wildfire'
Summerland prescribed burns were in planning stage before Bald Range wildfire

Gibb also hopes the work will help reduce the risk to nearby communities and properties.

“About six or eight years ago, there was a big fire burning in the Cascades just across the river from us,” he said. “And then there’s been little local ones close.”

Story continues below advertisement

The project is also an example of First Nations and government agencies working together on wildfire preparedness.

Justin Smith, with Lower Similkameen Indian Band Emergency Management, says wildfire does not respect the boundaries between jurisdictions.

“Everybody’s in the same boat,” Smith said. “The fire doesn’t recognize the boundary. The fire doesn’t even recognize the border. It just goes where it wants to go.”

That makes cooperation particularly important as communities across the region work to reduce wildfire fuels and prepare for increasingly severe fire seasons.

Peterson says the Nighthawk Road burn is only part of a larger need for treatment across the region.

“We still have many other areas that need this kind of treatment to bring safety to the communities, both on and off reserve,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Lawnmower sparks wildfire in Osoyoos that spread to nearby home'
Lawnmower sparks wildfire in Osoyoos that spread to nearby home

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices