Halle Berry’s daughter responds to child abuse allegations against mom

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Halle Berry’s daughter, Nahla Aubry, has responded to the child abuse allegations against the Catwoman actor.

On Oct. 1, Berry was accused of abusing her 13-year-old son Maceo by her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, who claimed she “physically abused our son, Maceo, by jumping on him, putting her hands around his neck, and choking him.”

Berry has denied the allegations, referring to them as “entirely meritless and deliberately misleading.”

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In response to the allegations, Aubry, 18, denied the claims in an Oct. 3 Los Angeles Superior Court declaration obtained by People, Us Weekly and E! News.

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Global News has not independently viewed the court documents.

“I never observed anything abusive about her parenting,” Aubry reportedly wrote.

Aubry, who Berry shares with ex-boyfriend and Canadian model Gabril Aubry, described her mother as a “loving and devoted parent” who is “warm, supportive, and deeply involved,” People reports.

She also said that Berry “can be strict when necessary and expects her children to follow rules and be respectful,” according to the outlet.

Aubry reportedly claimed that she has never seen her mother physically abuse Maceo.

“I have seen my mom and Maceo playfully wrestle, tickle each other, and roll around laughing on the floor or on a bed many times,” Aubry wrote. “I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way.”

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“I have never seen my mom place her hands around Maceo’s neck, put him in a chokehold, restrict his breathing, or engage in any conduct remotely resembling the allegations that have been made against her,” she continued.

“I have never seen Maceo hurt, upset, cry or do anything but laugh after his and my mom’s playful wrestling.”

Aubry also addressed her mother’s public life, noting that the 60-year-old actor has “always made time for” her children.

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“She attended his games, drove him to practices and tournaments, and advocated for his education and access to medical treatment and therapy,” she wrote. “She celebrates our successes, supports us through challenges, and is always there when we need her.”

“I never doubted my mom’s love for me,” Aubry added. “She consistently provided me with stability, support, guidance, and unconditional love.”

Aubry said that her mother has “always encouraged us to maintain loving relationships with our fathers.”

Berry’s eldest child said she was “shocked, very sad, and very upset” when she learned of Martinez’s allegations against her mother.

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In his legal filing last week, Martinez reportedly claimed that this was not the first time that Berry “has physically attacked our son.”

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Martinez was granted a temporary restraining order against Berry on Oct. 1 by a Los Angeles County judge, according to People.

The judge also ordered temporarily modified visitation and ruled that partial custody is to be “continued to maintain communication between [Berry] and [Maceo],” the outlet reports.

The temporary restraining order will be in effect until a hearing on Oct. 16.

Berry has asked a court to restore her former custody agreement for her son.

According to court documents, viewed and obtained by People, Entertainment Weekly and Us Weekly, the Monster’s Ball actor asked the court to restore her former custody agreement from August 2023, in which the former couple shared joint legal and physical custody.

She is also asking to be reinstated as the tie-breaking authority, which she had under their previous agreement, and asked the court to force Martinez to attend their court-ordered therapy sessions, according to People.

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Berry has also accused Martinez of turning their son against her, claiming that Maceo reiterates his father’s side of private conversations between his parents, Entertainment Weekly reports.

“The fourth concern is Olivier’s continued attempts to align Maceo with him and against me in many areas of our child’s life and activities which causes Maceo to be angry with me about private issues relating to Maceo which Olivier and I were discussing at the time,” Berry reportedly wrote in the filing.

The Flintstones actor claims that her son often returns from Martinez’s care “angry and combative,” according to the outlet.

Berry and Martinez, who first met while making the 2012 film Dark Tide, tied the knot in July 2013. They welcomed their son Maceo three months after their wedding. By October 2015, Martinez and Berry separated after two years of marriage.

The former couple finalized their divorce in August 2023 after an eight-year legal battle. They both agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their son and Berry agreed to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support.