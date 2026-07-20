Boxer Hannah Rapp dead at 26 after being hit by car while cycling

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Boxer Hannah Rapp died on Saturday morning after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said that the incident happened just before 10 a.m. in Brazos County, Texas.

“Initial reports indicated that a vehicle had struck a bicyclist, leaving an adult female lying in the roadway. First responders arrived on scene and provided emergency medical care before the victim was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, she later passed away at the hospital,” police said in a news release.

Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Hannah Rapp.

0:28 Cycling safety reminder

“During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that the driver of the vehicle, identified as 31-year-old Charles Medina, had passed two bicyclists traveling along FM 159. After passing the bicyclists, Mr. Medina stopped his vehicle, reversed, and struck one of the cyclists,” police revealed.

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Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Charles Medina was arrested and charged with manslaughter, police confirmed in the news release. He is being held at the Brazos County Detention Center.

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“The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Hannah Rapp during this difficult time,” police added.

Deputy Sheriff Mike Stumpf told NBC News that after Medina drove by Rapp and her boyfriend at a high rate of speed, Rapp’s boyfriend “threw his arms up and hollered towards the defendant.”

“The defendant slammed on his brakes and skidded to a stop before putting his vehicle into reverse,” Stumpf told the outlet.

That’s when Medina “rapidly accelerated in reverse and struck Rapp with his vehicle, knocking her backwards into the roadway,” Stumpf said.

Medina told police that he thought Rapp and her boyfriend were “trying to flag him down,” according to a probable cause statement obtained by NBC News.

He claimed that when he stepped on his brakes, it “caused them to lock up before coming to a stop.”

Medina also claimed that he did not see Rapp when he was reversing his car “until the last moment before he hit her,” according to NBC News.

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The World Boxing Council (WBC) posted a tribute to Rapp on Instagram, writing, “Our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and teammates of Hannah Rapp. A rising star in boxing, NABF champion, and WBC world title challenger. The boxing community will always remember you.”

​”The loss of Hannah Rapp leaves us heartbroken,” WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman added in a statement. “She was an exceptional boxer, but above all, an invaluable member of our boxing family. We join in the grief that overwhelms her loved ones, her team, and all those who had the privilege of knowing and supporting her throughout her brilliant career.”

In June, Rapp went up against boxer Tiara Brown for the WBC women’s featherweight title at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Fla.

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Brown took to social media to call Rapp “a wonderful soul.”

The boxing world mourns the loss of this champion… The entire fight week she brought a different type of vibe everywhere she went. She was strong, tough & ready to show the world she belonged here,” Brown wrote.

“Hannah is the best opponent I have faced so far in my pro career. I’m grateful God allowed her to fight on a big stage so she could follow her dreams. I vow to continue her legacy for the rest of my career,” she added.