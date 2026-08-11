Calgary police officer injured in city park shootout released from hospital

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The Calgary police officer shot twice in a brazen gunfight in a city park on Monday has been released from hospital.

Police say the officer is recovering and Edworthy Park has since reopened.

Officers pulled over a man in a black truck just before noon when he stepped out of the vehicle and began shooting at police before fleeing on foot.

2:02 Calgary shooting: Witness caught in ‘very scary’ situation as police shooting unfolds in front of her

The chase ended with the suspect, a man police say was an organized crime figure, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and found floating in the Bow River.

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Police have not released his age or identity.

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Alberta’s police watchdog says it was sent to the scene on Monday and is investigating the suspect’s death.