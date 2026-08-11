Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police officer injured in city park shootout released from hospital

By Dayne Patterson The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2026 7:13 pm
1 min read
Calgary Police say an officer who was shot on Monday during a brazen gunfight with a member of organized crime, has been released from hospital. View image in full screen
Calgary Police say an officer who was shot on Monday during a brazen gunfight with a member of organized crime, has been released from hospital. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Calgary police officer shot twice in a brazen gunfight in a city park on Monday has been released from hospital.

Police say the officer is recovering and Edworthy Park has since reopened.

Officers pulled over a man in a black truck just before noon when he stepped out of the vehicle and began shooting at police before fleeing on foot.

Click to play video: 'Calgary shooting: Witness caught in ‘very scary’ situation as police shooting unfolds in front of her'
Calgary shooting: Witness caught in ‘very scary’ situation as police shooting unfolds in front of her

The chase ended with the suspect, a man police say was an organized crime figure, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and found floating in the Bow River.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not released his age or identity.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Alberta’s police watchdog says it was sent to the scene on Monday and is investigating the suspect’s death.

Click to play video: 'Calgary cop shot, suspect dead after dramatic chase and gunfire in city park'
Calgary cop shot, suspect dead after dramatic chase and gunfire in city park

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices