Calgary police officer injured in city park shootout released from hospital

The Calgary police officer shot twice in a brazen gunfight in a city park on Monday has been released from hospital.
Police say the officer is recovering and Edworthy Park has since reopened.
Officers pulled over a man in a black truck just before noon when he stepped out of the vehicle and began shooting at police before fleeing on foot.
The chase ended with the suspect, a man police say was an organized crime figure, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and found floating in the Bow River.
Police have not released his age or identity.
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Alberta’s police watchdog says it was sent to the scene on Monday and is investigating the suspect’s death.
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