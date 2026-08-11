Calgary police charge 8 people in organized crime investigation involving drugs, guns

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An 11-month-long investigation by Calgary police involving organized crime and allegations of drug trafficking has resulted in almost 60 charges being laid against eight people.

Police said the investigation began in September 2025 when they became aware of a man accused of being involved in drug trafficking in Calgary.

A subsequent investigation by the CPS Organized Crime Enforcement Team identified a network of people who were believed to be engage in drug trafficking, firearms offences, re-vinning of vehicles, prescription fraud and other organized crime activities.

During the course of the operation, officers obtained 74 judicial authorizations, executed 15 search warrants and seized dozens of exhibits, including digital devices and physical evidence.

On Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, investigators executed search warrants residences located in Delacour and Chestermere, Alta., along with a Jeep associated with the suspects.

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The seized items included:

$7,690 in cash along with a cash counter

Several forged prescription documents

Prescription medication believed to be obtained with forged prescriptions

A radio-frequency jammer

In March 2026, a 28-year-old man from Chestermere and a 40-year-old woman from Delacour were arrested and charged.

The man faces two counts each of possession of the proceeds of crime and possession of forged documents.

The woman is charged with seven counts of uttering a forged document and six counts of possession of the proceeds of crime.

Both have been released from custody until their next court appearance.

View image in full screen Calgary police say the 11-month-long investigation resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of guns, drugs, cash and other items. Source: Calgary Police

On Monday, March 9, 2026, Calgary police executed search warrants at a residence located in the 100 block of Cityside Grove N.E. and an apartment located in the 200 block of 13 Avenue S.W., along with three vehicles.

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During the searches, investigators seized:

A loaded Girsan MC14 BDA handgun

137 rounds of ammunition

$15,410 in cash

160.2 grams of methamphetamine

115.1 grams of cocaine

23 OxyContin pills

Other items consistent with drug trafficking, including packaging materials, buffing agent and cell phones.

While executing the warrants, officers discovered 107 individually wrapped baggies of methamphetamine and cocaine that had been concealed in the door paneling of the vehicles.

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A 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Calgary, have each been charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Both men were released from custody until their next court appearance.

On Monday, March 9, 2026, members of the CPS Gang Suppression Team conducted a traffic stop involving a man believed to be involved in drug trafficking.

His vehicle was seized and a search revealed a number of items that had been concealed behind a panel inside the vehicle, including:

A loaded Smith & Wesson SD9 VE handgun

A baggie of ammunition

128.8 grams of powder and crack cocaine, packaged into 63 individual baggies

Brass knuckles

Investigators issued warrants for the arrest of the suspect who was taken into custody after fleeing from a traffic stop in the community of Thorncliffe on Monday, July 13, 2025.

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Following his arrest, officers seized additional items, including:

46.3 grams of powder and crack cocaine, in 39 individually wrapped baggies

11 pills suspected to be fentanyl

A small amount of cash

A 21-year-old Calgary man has been charged with resisting arrest, three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of carrying a concealed firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm with ammunition, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of the proceeds of crime.

He was released from custody until his next court appearance.

View image in full screen Calgary police say the drugs seized include cocaine and crack cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycontin, and suspected fentanyl, along with prescription medicines believed to be obtained with forged prescriptions. Source: Calgary Police

On Thursday, March 26, 2026, Calgary police, along with members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team, searched a property in Rocky View County, northeast of Calgary, where they arrested one man.

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On the same day, investigators in Calgary also searched an apartment in the 1800 block of 26 Avenue S.W., as well as two vehicles.

A large number of guns, along with ammunition, drugs, cash and other items were seized, including:

13 rifles, including four that were hidden in a concealed room

Two loaded handguns, including a 9 mm Taurus and a 9 mm Hellcat

A loaded Churchill shotgun

More than 760 rounds of assorted ammunition

Body armour

81.8 grams of powder and crack cocaine, in individually wrapped baggies

64.8 grams of MDMA

$9,630 in cash

A stolen Dodge Challenger

A stolen Dodge Ram that had been re-vinned

Scales, drug packaging materials and multiple cellphones

A baseball bat, crowbars and a mask, found in a vehicle

On Thursday, July 16, 2026, two men were arrested and charged.

View image in full screen A baseball bat and one of many guns Calgary Police say were seized during the investigation into organized crime and drug trafficking. Source: Calgary Police

A 30-year-old man from Calgary was charged with one count each of breach of a firearms prohibition, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, possession of a firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of the proceeds of crime.

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He was ordered held in custody until his next court appearance.

A 29-year-old man from Calgary is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of carrying a concealed firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm with ammunition, possession of the proceeds of crime and possession of a controlled substance.

He was released from custody until his next court appearance.

Warrants were also issued for the arrest of a third man who is wanted on four counts of breaching a firearms prohibition, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, impersonation to gain advantage and possession of the proceeds of crime.

A photo and description of the man is available on the City of Calgary Newsroom.

Calgary police are also asking any members of the public who has information about suspected drug trafficking or organized crime activity to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

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