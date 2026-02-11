Menu

Crime

Calgary police looking for suspect in late-night shooting along Macleod Trail

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted February 11, 2026 12:59 pm
1 min read
Calgary police are looking for suspects following a shooting late Tuesday night along Macleod Trail that sent one man to hospital. View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking for suspects following a shooting late Tuesday night along Macleod Trail that sent one man to hospital. Global News
One man is in hospital and Calgary police are looking for suspects after a shooting late Tuesday night at a strip mall along Macleod Trail.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. close to Chinook Village in the 7000 block of the city’s southwest.

Bullet holes can be seen in the exterior of a building on Macleod Trail SE in Calgary, at the scene of shooting late Tuesday evening. View image in full screen
Bullet holes can be seen in the exterior of a building on Macleod Trail SE in Calgary, at the scene of a shooting late Tuesday evening. Global News

Police have released little information about the shooting, but there was a very large area taped off by police as they interviewed witnesses and looked for video from nearby CCTV cameras.

Calgary police could be seen examining a shattered glass door in one of the buildings that was surrounded by police tape following the shooting. View image in full screen
Calgary police could be seen examining a shattered glass door in one of the buildings that was surrounded by police tape following the shooting. Global News

Investigators were also seen examining a shattered glass door in one of the buildings surrounded by the tape.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Click to play video: 'Federal leaders react to deadly school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, BC'
Federal leaders react to deadly school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, BC
