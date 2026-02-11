Calgary police looking for suspect in late-night shooting along Macleod Trail

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in hospital and Calgary police are looking for suspects after a shooting late Tuesday night at a strip mall along Macleod Trail.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. close to Chinook Village in the 7000 block of the city’s southwest.

View image in full screen Bullet holes can be seen in the exterior of a building on Macleod Trail SE in Calgary, at the scene of a shooting late Tuesday evening. Global News

Police have released little information about the shooting, but there was a very large area taped off by police as they interviewed witnesses and looked for video from nearby CCTV cameras.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Calgary police could be seen examining a shattered glass door in one of the buildings that was surrounded by police tape following the shooting. Global News

Investigators were also seen examining a shattered glass door in one of the buildings surrounded by the tape.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

So far, no arrests have been made.