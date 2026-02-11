Calgary police looking for suspect in late-night shooting along Macleod Trail

One man is in hospital and Calgary police are looking for suspects after a shooting late Tuesday night at a strip mall along Macleod Trail.
It happened around 9:45 p.m. close to Chinook Village in the 7000 block of the city’s southwest.
Police have released little information about the shooting, but there was a very large area taped off by police as they interviewed witnesses and looked for video from nearby CCTV cameras.
Investigators were also seen examining a shattered glass door in one of the buildings surrounded by the tape.
So far, no arrests have been made.
