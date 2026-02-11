Tumbler Ridge, B.C. will ‘work through this as a family’ after school shooting: mayor

The community of Tumbler Ridge, B.C., is in mourning after nine people were killed in a school shooting Tuesday afternoon in the province’s Peace region. The suspected shooter died of a self-inflicted injury.

RCMP say there were “multiple victims” from a shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, where students attend grades 7 through 12.

The community’s mayor, Darryl Krakowka, spoke with Erin Chalmers of Global News Morning in Edmonton about how Tumbler Ridge is coping and what is needed.

Here is a full transcript of the interview:

Erin Chalmers: It is hard to imagine what your community is going through right now. Can you kind of walk us through how the day unfolded for you yesterday?

Darryl Krakowka: Yeah, pretty terrible day yesterday. I honestly don’t have the time, I think it was around 1:20 in the afternoon. Tumbler Ridge RCMP had issued an alert: shelter in place and lock your doors due to an active shooter at the secondary school. It didn’t say that the shooter was inside the school. It didn’t say the shooter was outside the school so, you know, I know myself, that’s what we did, we followed the alert and all the residents were notified about the active shooter here in Tumbler Ridge.

Chalmers: And so how are you doing today? I mean, that seems like such a ridiculous question to ask, but I guess what are the emotions that you and your community are going through?

Krakowka: Yeah, I mean, I think yesterday was a pretty tough day and… Like, Tumbler Ridge is small, 2,700 people, so to me, it’s one big family. It’s not residents. We’re a big family. You know, right now, we just got to support each other and have an ear if somebody needs an ear or a shoulder, if somebody needs a shoulder or a hug. I think today, as today goes on, we’re about to be out in the community more. Yesterday was a real tough day for the community, for family members, for the teachers, the RCMP, our volunteer fire department, BC Ambulance, our doctors, our nurses, again, everybody knows everybody here. So with the lockdown, it came off last night just before 7, at 6:46, when they cancelled the shelter in place. So, I think we’ll be able to get out more today, and you know, be there with our families and have that time to talk.

Chalmers: Speaking of how everyone is a family there, because the community is so small, everyone probably knows the victims or knows of them, there’s some sort of connection. Have you spoken with any of the victims’ families? Have you had a chance to talk with anyone?

Krakowka: No, I have not. Again, you know, as the RCMP worked through the process and the investigation, I’m not sure when all families were notified. Again, we’ve got to give them time to grieve, but again, like you said, I’ll know every one of them.

Chalmers: What is your message to residents and the families that have lost loved ones or have injured ones in hospital right now?

Krakowka: Yeah, I think the biggest thing is Tumbler Ridge is a strong, vibrant community. Like I said, we’re one big family and we’ve just got to support each other and work through this as a family. You know, have your ears available on your shoulder or give hugs and just work through the process. We’re going to have some counsellors coming into the community today to help. But yeah, I think we just need to, you know, be there for everybody at Tumbler Ridge, the parents, the teachers, all of our first responders. I think that’s the biggest thing is, you know, if you need something, you need help, you need an ear, we need to reach out to other members of the community and know that you can come out and talk to each other … and not hold it in. I think we’ve got to come together as a community.

Chalmers: So important to lean on one another and I would imagine with it being such a small community, I mean, this is something that, you know, you hear in the tabloids and in large cities, even more in the States than you do in Canada. I would [think] this is something you could never fathom happening in your own community.

Krakowka: No, I don’t think anybody fathoms that. Nobody wants to see it or go through it.

Chalmers: I know the RCMP investigation is just getting going, and there’s only so much that you’re allowed to reveal. Can you give any details on where that is at? Do you know any details? Have you spoken with police?

Krakowka: Yeah, I actually don’t have any details. We were updated by the RCMP, or I was … yesterday evening, pretty much the statement they released last night. I think as the investigation goes on, they’ll keep us updated and the community, and I think that helps, too, as we work through maybe some of the true facts and stuff. That kind of helps with the grieving, and find out what happened and, you know, how can we support, what do we need for support in the community as this investigation goes on. So I think it’s, you know, we’ll have to wait till the RCMP and you know they really spoke about it yesterday, just needing that time to do the proper job of the investigation, but I would think we’ll see an update today at some point.

Chalmers: And speaking of that support, it must mean a lot to be hearing from the prime minister, from the premiers of both B.C. and Alberta. Team Canada issued a statement for your community just about thoughts and prayers being with everyone there.

Krakowka: Yeah, you know, provincial government in B.C. here reached out right away, Minister of Health Josie Osborne, Nina [Krieger], minister of public safety, same with the federal minister of public safety, and you know they pretty much want to know what we need. My biggest thing is we’re going to need counsellors with boots on the ground to help support this community and the family members here. Yeah, we’ve seen it across Canada, all the messages coming in. I mean, I think there’s messages from England today.

Chalmers: Yeah, they are coming in from all over the world. There’s no question about that. Mayor, I really appreciate you taking the time. Is there anything else that, I know we have a lot of viewers in your community. Is there any message you wanted to give?

Krakowka: Yeah, again, I think we say again, we need to support each other, and if you need help, you need to reach out. You know, as these counsellors come to the community, they’re here to support all of us and we just need to really stay close as a family and help each other out through this process and, you know, be open. Like I said, the biggest thing is having the ear when somebody needs an ear or the shoulder…. I know Tumbler Ridge and we’ll get through that.

