Tumbler Ridge shooting: BC RCMP to hold live update with latest info

BC RCMP will be holding a press conference on Wednesday morning to provide the latest updates on the mass shooting in British Columbia’s Peace region.
The press conference will be held at 11:30 a.m. PT and will be broadcast live above.
Deputy Comm. Dwayne McDonald, BC RCMP commanding officer, is set to speak.
At least nine people were killed in a school shooting Tuesday afternoon in Tumbler Ridge, in which the suspected shooter also ended up dead.
RCMP said there were “multiple victims” from a shooting at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, where students attend Grades 7 through 12.
BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver confirmed in a statement that staff are caring for one patient who was transported from Tumbler Ridge in critical condition.
A team from the hospital will also be travelling to Tumbler Ridge to provide youth mental health supports for the community, the hospital confirmed.
RCMP in Tumbler Ridge issued an emergency alert on Tuesday afternoon for an active shooter following reports of a shooting at a school.
When officers entered the school on Tuesday afternoon, they found six victims dead, RCMP confirmed. Two more victims were found at another location, while another victim died on the way to hospital.
An individual believed to be the shooter was also found dead with what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury.
Two other injured people have been airlifted to hospital with serious or life‑threatening injuries.
Approximately 25 others were assessed and triaged at the local medical centre for non‑life‑threatening injuries.
RCMP Supt. Ken Floyd, North District commander, said on Tuesday night that they have identified the shooter, but they are not releasing their identity at this time.
More to come.
