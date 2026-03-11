Details about Tumbler Ridge firearms will be released after investigation, minister says

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s federal public safety minister says multiple investigations into the Feb. 10 Tumbler Ridge school shooting are moving ahead “carefully.”

Gary Anandasangaree was responding to a group of gun control advocacy groups that say they are alarmed and disappointed that the RCMP still has not disclosed basic information about the models and legal status of the guns used in the deadly shooting.

“I have had a number of conversations with RCMP personnel and leadership in British Columbia. I have regular conversations with the commissioner and deputy commissioner,” Anandasangaree said.

“What I can say is they are undertaking a robust investigation where a number of questions, including the type of firearms that were used, will be addressed and I look forward to reporting to Canadians.”

Anandasangaree added that what he has always said to the people of Tumbler Ridge is that there are questions that need to be answered.

“We will work with law enforcement to make sure those answers are there,” he said.

“Once those investigations are complete, we will have more to say.”

Five gun control advocacy groups sent a letter on Tuesday to RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme, saying “there is no discernible reason” not to immediately disclose the information, which they say could help strengthen public safety and prevent more shootings.

The letter is signed by Heidi Rathjen of the group PolySeSouvient, with the support of representatives of Angie’s Angels, Canadian Doctors for Protection Against Guns, Danforth Families for Safe Communities and the Quebec Mosque.

— With files from The Canadian Press