B.C. MP tells story of Tumbler Ridge ‘hero’ who carried message to victim’s family

Send this page to someone via email

The MP who represents Tumbler Ridge, B.C., gave a heartbreaking speech at the National Prayer Breakfast in Ottawa on Tuesday, honouring the victims of the Feb. 10 shooting.

“Let us remember the victims and families of Zoe Benoit, Ticaria Lampert, Abel Mwansa, Ezekiel Schofield, Kylie Smith, Shannda Aviugana-Durand, Emmett Jacobs, and Jennifer Jacobs,” Bob Zimmer, said.

He also mentioned Maya Gebala, who was gravely injured in the shooting.

“I would ask you to continue to pray for Maya and her three main supporters: her mom, Sia, her dad, David, and her 10-year-old little sister, Dhalia. Maya is doing very well and was moving her eyes and legs and arms.”

Zimmer said he visited Maya in the hospital on Saturday and found that the 12-year-old can move her arm, her leg, her eye while watching TV and show that she was listening to what he had to say.

Story continues below advertisement

He also told a story many “likely haven’t heard before,” of a 12-year-old shooting survivor named Christina.

“Christina is a hero,” Zimmer said.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I was honoured to meet Christina in one of the funerals, Ezekiel’s funeral. She is a little shy girl, about this tall, loves to play hockey, and loves to be with her friends.

“This is the story of why Christina is the hero.”

3:04 Inquest to examine Tumbler Ridge tragedy

Zimmer said that when the shooting in Tumbler Ridge Secondary School started, 12-year-old Maya tried to lock the library door to save children inside and keep the shooter out.

However, she was unable to lock the door and was shot twice.

Story continues below advertisement

Abel was shot and killed.

“Christina, during the shooting, grabbed wounded Maya in her left arm, like this, and grabbed Abel Junior in her right arm, like this, and proceeded to pull them both under the table for protection,” Zimmer said.

“She held them both and was there for about 30 minutes while the shooting continued, in the aftermath that followed.”

Zimmer said he knows that Maya is still alive, in part, thanks to Christina.

He said that in the days following the tragedy, Christina asked to speak with Abel’s parents.

It turns out that Abel had remained alive for about 30 minutes after he was shot.

“Christina came over to Abel’s family and their home and said, ‘I have something to tell you from Abel,'” Zimmer said.

“Abel, Jr., while appearing to know he was dying, asked Christina to pass along a message to his mom and dad.

“‘Tell my mom and dad that I love them’.”

Zimmer said Christina promised to tell them, which she did.

“The tragic, yet beautiful words from a beloved son to his beloved parents, beautiful words they wouldn’t have known except for a promise kept by his heroic classmate, Christina,” he said.