SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. MP tells story of Tumbler Ridge ‘hero’ who carried message to victim’s family

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 24, 2026 5:48 pm
2 min read
Abel Mwansa, 12, is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Christopher Bwalya (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Abel Mwansa, 12, is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Christopher Bwalya (Mandatory Credit). SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The MP who represents Tumbler Ridge, B.C., gave a heartbreaking speech at the National Prayer Breakfast in Ottawa on Tuesday, honouring the victims of the Feb. 10 shooting.

“Let us remember the victims and families of Zoe Benoit, Ticaria Lampert, Abel Mwansa, Ezekiel Schofield, Kylie Smith, Shannda Aviugana-Durand, Emmett Jacobs, and Jennifer Jacobs,” Bob Zimmer, said.

He also mentioned Maya Gebala, who was gravely injured in the shooting.

“I would ask you to continue to pray for Maya and her three main supporters: her mom, Sia, her dad, David, and her 10-year-old little sister, Dhalia. Maya is doing very well and was moving her eyes and legs and arms.”

Zimmer said he visited Maya in the hospital on Saturday and found that the 12-year-old can move her arm, her leg, her eye while watching TV and show that she was listening to what he had to say.

Story continues below advertisement

He also told a story many “likely haven’t heard before,” of a 12-year-old shooting survivor named Christina.

“Christina is a hero,” Zimmer said.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I was honoured to meet Christina in one of the funerals, Ezekiel’s funeral. She is a little shy girl, about this tall, loves to play hockey, and loves to be with her friends.

“This is the story of why Christina is the hero.”

Click to play video: 'Inquest to examine Tumbler Ridge tragedy'
Inquest to examine Tumbler Ridge tragedy

Zimmer said that when the shooting in Tumbler Ridge Secondary School started, 12-year-old Maya tried to lock the library door to save children inside and keep the shooter out.

However, she was unable to lock the door and was shot twice.

Story continues below advertisement

Abel was shot and killed.

“Christina, during the shooting, grabbed wounded Maya in her left arm, like this, and grabbed Abel Junior in her right arm, like this, and proceeded to pull them both under the table for protection,” Zimmer said.

“She held them both and was there for about 30 minutes while the shooting continued, in the aftermath that followed.”

Zimmer said he knows that Maya is still alive, in part, thanks to Christina.

He said that in the days following the tragedy, Christina asked to speak with Abel’s parents.

It turns out that Abel had remained alive for about 30 minutes after he was shot.

“Christina came over to Abel’s family and their home and said, ‘I have something to tell you from Abel,'” Zimmer said.

“Abel, Jr., while appearing to know he was dying, asked Christina to pass along a message to his mom and dad.

“‘Tell my mom and dad that I love them’.”

Zimmer said Christina promised to tell them, which she did.

“The tragic, yet beautiful words from a beloved son to his beloved parents, beautiful words they wouldn’t have known except for a promise kept by his heroic classmate, Christina,” he said.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices