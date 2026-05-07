SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

New secondary school to be built in Tumbler Ridge following mass shooting

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 7, 2026 6:02 pm
1 min read
Tumbler Ridge Secondary School is seen in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. View image in full screen
Tumbler Ridge Secondary School is seen in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. government has announced it is building a new secondary school in Tumbler Ridge.

Premier David Eby made the announcement on Thursday, saying students cannot return to the school where such a devastating event happened.

The current school will be torn down and the new school will be built on a new site, Eby said.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Six people were killed when 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar opened fire at the school in Tumbler Ridge on Feb. 10.

Two people were killed at a home before the school shooting and the shooter also died after taking their own life.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Families of Tumbler Ridge victims file lawsuits against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman'
Families of Tumbler Ridge victims file lawsuits against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices