New secondary school to be built in Tumbler Ridge following mass shooting

The B.C. government has announced it is building a new secondary school in Tumbler Ridge.
Premier David Eby made the announcement on Thursday, saying students cannot return to the school where such a devastating event happened.
The current school will be torn down and the new school will be built on a new site, Eby said.
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Six people were killed when 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar opened fire at the school in Tumbler Ridge on Feb. 10.
Two people were killed at a home before the school shooting and the shooter also died after taking their own life.
More to come…
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