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Canada

Officials urge Calgarians to play it safe on the water this summer

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted June 17, 2026 11:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary officials highlight aquatic safety importance'
Calgary officials highlight aquatic safety importance
Calgarians plannning to head to the Bow and Elbow rivers this summer are being urged to exercise safety precautions. City of Calgary officials say trouble on the water is often avoidable and there are simple steps to take to stay safe. Jordan Prentice reports.
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Calgarians looking to cool off on the Bow and Elbow rivers this summer are being reminded to play it safe.

The City of Calgary’s Partners in Aquatic Safety are reminding residents that where there’s water there’s risk, and water incidents, including drownings, can happen very quickly.

Calgary Fire officials say each summer, the month of July sees the highest number of water rescues, adding these incidents are often avoidable.

According to Calgary police, there are three factors that contribute most to water-related fatalities.

“Not wearing a life jacket, exposure to cold water, and being impaired,” said Calgary Police Service Sgt. Andy Woodward. “That’s why police and bylaw officers will be monitoring activities [this summer] to ensure the rules are being followed.”
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The city recommends following simple steps to stay safe on the water, like wearing a life jacket and learning how to swim.

Click to play video: 'The importance of water skills and safety'
The importance of water skills and safety

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