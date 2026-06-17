Officials urge Calgarians to play it safe on the water this summer

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Calgarians looking to cool off on the Bow and Elbow rivers this summer are being reminded to play it safe.

The City of Calgary’s Partners in Aquatic Safety are reminding residents that where there’s water there’s risk, and water incidents, including drownings, can happen very quickly.

Calgary Fire officials say each summer, the month of July sees the highest number of water rescues, adding these incidents are often avoidable.

According to Calgary police, there are three factors that contribute most to water-related fatalities.

“Not wearing a life jacket, exposure to cold water, and being impaired,” said Calgary Police Service Sgt. Andy Woodward. “That’s why police and bylaw officers will be monitoring activities [this summer] to ensure the rules are being followed.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city recommends following simple steps to stay safe on the water, like wearing a life jacket and learning how to swim.