Officials urge Calgarians to play it safe on the water this summer

Calgarians looking to cool off on the Bow and Elbow rivers this summer are being reminded to play it safe.
The City of Calgary’s Partners in Aquatic Safety are reminding residents that where there’s water there’s risk, and water incidents, including drownings, can happen very quickly.
Calgary Fire officials say each summer, the month of July sees the highest number of water rescues, adding these incidents are often avoidable.
According to Calgary police, there are three factors that contribute most to water-related fatalities.
The city recommends following simple steps to stay safe on the water, like wearing a life jacket and learning how to swim.
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