Trent University receives $57.7M in Ontario funding to prepare students for in-demand careers

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The Ontario government is investing $57.7 million in Trent University in Peterborough over the next four years as part of a new post-secondary funding model aimed at improving long-term sustainability and preparing students for in-demand careers.

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith made the announcement on Wednesday at the university, noting the initiative is part of a broader $6.4-billion investment across Ontario universities, colleges and Indigenous institutions.

“Investing in Trent University is a direct investment in the future of Peterborough and the Kawarthas,” said Smith, donning his green university jacket he wore in the late 1980s.

“It gives Trent the stability it needs to keep delivering top-tier programs in high-demand fields like health care and technology.”

Smith says the funding will support Trent in continuing to offer high-quality programs while enabling local students to access education and “good-paying” career opportunities close to home.

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Trent University president Dr. Cathy Bruce welcomed the investment, noting students are working alongside leading experts and partners in sections such as health care, education, business and artificial intelligence.

“This funding provides greater stability for long-term planning and helps ensure we continue delivering exceptional teaching, research and student experiences that contribute to healthy and sustainable communities here in Ontario,” said Bruce.

The province says the investment will prepare students to meet labour market demands. Beginning in fall 2026, operating funding for the sector will increase by 30 per cent to $7 billion.

The new model focuses on aligning programs with labour market needs and includes targeted support for small, rural, northern, and French-language institutions to ensure equitable access across Ontario.

“In order to protect our province, it is imperative that we continue to train a strong, highly skilled workforce,” said Nolan Quinn, Ontario’s Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security.

“Through these changes, including $6.4 billion in new funding for the post-secondary sector, our government is not only ensuring the sustainability of our colleges, universities and Indigenous institutes, but also preparing our graduates with the in-demand skills they need to meaningfully find good-paying, rewarding careers, while continuing to keep education accessible and keep costs down for students and their families.”

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The provincial plan also includes $1.7 billion to create 70,000 new seats in high-demand fields such as health care, skilled trades, teaching, and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). Applications will open in spring 2026, with new seats available that fall.

“Post-secondary education is one of Ontario’s most important long-term investments,” stated Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, noting the funding will help keep the system “strong, responsible and sustainable.”

More to come…