Maya Gebala could have undergone her last surgery, mother says

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Tumbler Ridge, B.C., shooting victim, Maya Gebala, could have undergone her last surgery on Monday, according to an update posted by her mother on Facebook.

Cia Edmonds posted on Monday morning that her daughter was undergoing her fifth surgery.

She said that if it all goes well, she will receive her prosthetic skull piece and if it all goes great, it could be Maya’s last surgery.

“This past week her head (where the missing flap is), had swollen, deflated, and swollen again,” Edmonds wrote.

“It is very hard to watch, especially when we don’t really know why.”

Edmonds also said that every day, for the past few weeks, Maya has been vomiting for no apparent reason.

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“The brain is a mystery,” she wrote.

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“It is high hopes that, this new prosthetic barrier will enforce increased pressure to minimize cerebral fluid flow… It is the highest hope, that this will all regulate itself in time.. and as a result, release some pressure from her eye *maybe it will open* as well as relieving pressure around the rest of her face.”

Edmonds said that maybe her daughter will smile.

0:29 Maya Gebala out of ICU

A few weeks ago, UFC president Dana White spoke about the treatment plan for Maya.