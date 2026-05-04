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3 comments

  1. harold head
    May 4, 2026 at 10:58 pm

    Maya is a fighter. I think it’s great that Dana White reached out. I know he did it because he cares and because he is able to make this happen for her and that is his only motive. God bless Maya and work through the care that Dana is caring and giving enough to undertake arranging.

  2. HELL YEAH
    May 4, 2026 at 10:43 pm

    GOD BLESS U MAYA🙏

  3. Jimmy
    May 4, 2026 at 10:01 pm

    Did the Indians allow this? Nothing happens in this province without Indian concert after all.

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Health

Maya Gebala could have undergone her last surgery, mother says

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 9:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Update on Maya Gebala’s treatment'
Update on Maya Gebala’s treatment
RELATED: UFC president Dana White was asked about Tumbler Ridge shooting survivor Maya Gebala's treatment plan. Here's what he had to say – Apr 19, 2026
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Tumbler Ridge, B.C., shooting victim, Maya Gebala, could have undergone her last surgery on Monday, according to an update posted by her mother on Facebook.

Cia Edmonds posted on Monday morning that her daughter was undergoing her fifth surgery.

She said that if it all goes well, she will receive her prosthetic skull piece and if it all goes great, it could be Maya’s last surgery.

“This past week her head (where the missing flap is), had swollen, deflated, and swollen again,” Edmonds wrote.

“It is very hard to watch, especially when we don’t really know why.”

Edmonds also said that every day, for the past few weeks, Maya has been vomiting for no apparent reason.

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“The brain is a mystery,” she wrote.

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“It is high hopes that, this new prosthetic barrier will enforce increased pressure to minimize cerebral fluid flow… It is the highest hope, that this will all regulate itself in time.. and as a result, release some pressure from her eye *maybe it will open* as well as relieving pressure around the rest of her face.”

Edmonds said that maybe her daughter will smile.

Click to play video: 'Maya Gebala out of ICU'
Maya Gebala out of ICU

A few weeks ago, UFC president Dana White spoke about the treatment plan for Maya.

Maya’s family has confirmed they have taken up White’s offer to cover the cost of specialized treatment for her care in the United States.

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