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Health

Ontario public health unit warns of infectious stomach illness uptick

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 12:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How to manage symptoms of the highly infectious Norovirus'
How to manage symptoms of the highly infectious Norovirus
WATCH: How to manage symptoms of the highly infectious norovirus – Jan 7, 2025
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Ontario’s Southeast Public Health (SEPH) unit is warning people in the Kingston area of an increase in cases of gastrointestinal illness and reminding people how to prevent its spread.

Approximately 90 per cent of cases of the stomach flu – as it is commonly known – are a result of norovirus, says the Public Health Agency of Canada.

PHAC tracks cases of norovirus through its National Enteric Surveillance program. Its most recent report, published last year, showed that cases rose steadily from 2019 to 2023.

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Common symptoms of norovirus include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, fever and lethargy.

Stomach illnesses are also highly contagious. Public health units across Ontario are urging community members to take steps to help minimize the spread.

Ottawa Public Health has reported 11 outbreaks of gastrointestinal illnesses in institutions across the city so far in 2026. One of these outbreaks has been confirmed to be norovirus, while the other 10 are unspecified.

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Handwashing is perhaps the best measure for preventing spread. According to SEPH, unlike the common respiratory viruses and COVID-19, hand sanitizer is not effective in protecting against stomach illnesses.

Other tips include staying home when you are sick and remaining home for 48 hours after diarrhea has stopped.

If symptoms are severe or diarrhea lasts for more than 48 hours, contact your health-care provider.

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