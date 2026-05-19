Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

1 in 5 pregnant people in Ontario not screened properly for syphilis: study

By Hannah Alberga The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2026 8:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s syphilis spread is slowing, researchers say'
Alberta’s syphilis spread is slowing, researchers say
WATCH: Alberta's syphilis spread is slowing, researchers say – Dec 18, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new study says one in five pregnant people in Ontario were not properly screened for syphilis, a preventable disease that can be fatal when passed from mother to baby.

The research, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, examined health administrative data for more than 550,000 pregnancies in the province between 2018 and 2023.

Sahar Saeed, who co-authored the study, says data shows that more than 44,000 pregnant people were not screened for syphilis with a blood test when they should have been in the first trimester or at the initial prenatal visit.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Of those screened, more than 13,000 did so late, in the third trimester or at delivery.

Research shows that the sooner syphilis is diagnosed and treated in pregnancy, the less chance there is of adverse outcomes.

The consequences of missed or late screenings can include miscarriage, stillbirth, preterm birth, developmental delay, blindness and deafness.

Story continues below advertisement

She says the study found gaps in access to prenatal care were particularly pronounced in marginalized communities facing the greatest barriers.

The sexually transmitted infection is treated with one to three benzathine penicillin shots, depending on the stage of the illness.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices