SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Dana White speaks about Maya Gebala’s treatment plan in U.S.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 19, 2026 11:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Update on Maya Gebala’s treatment'
Update on Maya Gebala’s treatment
UFC president Dana White was asked about Tumbler Ridge shooting survivor Maya Gebala's treatment plan. Here's what he had to say.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

UFC president Dana White spoke this weekend about the treatment plan for Tumbler Ridge school shooting survivor, Maya Gabela.

Twelve-year-old Maya was critically injured in the mass shooting in February.

Maya’s family has confirmed they have taken up White’s offer to cover the cost of specialized treatment for her care in the United States.

White was asked about the situation after a UFC event in Winnipeg on Saturday night.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“They wanted to give their daughter. There are some great places in .L.A that could, there’s a great place in Houston, there’s a great place in Seattle,” White said.

“So we are working through that. It’s not as easy as it sounds. ‘Oh, some guy with money jumps in,’ it’s not that easy.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Maya Gebala heading to LA for treatment'
Maya Gebala heading to LA for treatment

On social media, Maya’s family says she recently moved out of the intensive care unit at BC Children’s Hospital.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices