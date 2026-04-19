Dana White speaks about Maya Gebala’s treatment plan in U.S.

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UFC president Dana White spoke this weekend about the treatment plan for Tumbler Ridge school shooting survivor, Maya Gabela.

Twelve-year-old Maya was critically injured in the mass shooting in February.

Maya’s family has confirmed they have taken up White’s offer to cover the cost of specialized treatment for her care in the United States.

White was asked about the situation after a UFC event in Winnipeg on Saturday night.

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“They wanted to give their daughter. There are some great places in .L.A that could, there’s a great place in Houston, there’s a great place in Seattle,” White said.

“So we are working through that. It’s not as easy as it sounds. ‘Oh, some guy with money jumps in,’ it’s not that easy.”

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2:39 Maya Gebala heading to LA for treatment

On social media, Maya’s family says she recently moved out of the intensive care unit at BC Children’s Hospital.