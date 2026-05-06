Maya Gebala’s skull repair surgery was a success, dad says

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Tumbler Ridge, B.C., school shooting survivor Maya Gebala has undergone a successful surgery to repair her skull.

According to a post from her father on X, Maya’s cranioplasty was a success, and while the surgery took a little longer than expected, David Gebala says the team took their time to ensure everything was done correctly.

“There were no visible signs of the infection she battled six weeks ago, though we know we’re not entirely out of the woods yet there are always risks with a synthetic implant,” David wrote.

“She has developed hydrocephalus again, which explains the head swelling she experienced while in rehab. However, there are many documented cases where cranioplasty helps restore normal brain pressures, allowing the hydrocephalus to resolve on its own.”

David says Maya has an external ventricular drain in place to manage any pressure changes and protect the incision site.

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He adds there are about five days for initial healing, then about five days of gradually challenging the drain, with the hope that Maya’s hydrocephalus will subside naturally so she can avoid another surgery for a shunt.

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On May 4, Maya’s mother, Cia Edmonds, posted that if this recent surgery was successful, it may be the last one her daughter has to have.

0:54 Update on Maya Gebala’s treatment

David says he was amazed to see his daughter open her eye and lift up her head right after her surgery, and then throughout the day, he says she was moving her hand and leg, squeezing their fingers and looking around with curiosity.

“Our sweet, innocent little girl has been through so much,” David wrote.

“It breaks my heart to watch her endure all of this, but at the same time, I’ve never been more proud of what a fighter she is. Daddy loves you so much, Maya Bear. Keep fighting, baby girl.”

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2:39 Maya Gebala heading to LA for treatment

A few weeks ago, UFC president Dana White spoke about the treatment plan for Maya.