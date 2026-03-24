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Canada

The 2 pilots killed in Air Canada LaGuardia Airport crash now identified

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted March 24, 2026 9:04 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '43 injured in fatal Air Canada collision at LaGuardia airport'
43 injured in fatal Air Canada collision at LaGuardia airport
New York’s LaGuardia Airport reopened Monday, one day after a fatal collision involving an Air Canada Jazz flight late Sunday. Both the captain and the first officer on that flight were killed. The entire cockpit of the flight from Montreal was shredded after what appears to have been a head on collision with an airport fire truck. As Jackson Proskow reports, 43 others on board were injured.
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The two Air Canada pilots killed in a deadly crash after their plane collided with a firetruck at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday night have been identified as Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther.

Forest was identified through a Facebook post from the city of Coteau-du-Lac, a community in Quebec.

“The City of Coteau-du-Lac and the members of the municipal council wish to extend their most sincere condolences to his family, loved ones, and friends. We wish them all the comfort they need to get through this ordeal,” the post, originally in French, reads.

Gunther was the first officer on the flight, according to a statement from Seneca College.

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“Seneca mourns the loss of alumnus Mackenzie Gunther in the aviation accident at LaGuardia Airport in New York yesterday,” the statement reads.

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“Gunther graduated from the Honours Bachelor of Aviation Technology (FPR) program in 2023. Through the Jazz Aviation Pathways Program, he joined Jazz Aviation immediately after graduation and began his professional flying career.”

Click to play video: 'NTSB provides update on Air Canada collision, says investigation could take ‘days’'
NTSB provides update on Air Canada collision, says investigation could take ‘days’

The flight was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members, with more than 40 people hospitalized following the crash.

The two occupants of the fire truck were taken to hospital but are expected to be released.

The crash caused LaGuardia — the New York region’s third busiest flight hub — to shut down during what was already a disruptive time at American airports because of a partial government shutdown.

The accident remains under investigation by U.S. authorities.

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