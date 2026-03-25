East York woman on trial for manslaughter in death of elderly mother

When paramedic Tim Driver and his partner arrived at 1210 Broadview Ave. just after noon on Jan. 6, 2024, Driver said they were met in the driveway of the home by a woman who told them that the front door was unusable due to structural issues.

The woman told the paramedics the best way to enter the home was through the north-facing back entrance, a set of sliding doors.

Upon entry, Driver said he was met with personal belongings, garbage and a very narrow pathway through the home. “There was a very, very strong smell of ammonia and rotting food. The kitchen was unclean, and lots of debris and waste on all the countertops and the stove,” said Driver who added it smelled like decomposing waste.

In the front room, Driver said they located the elderly woman on the ground whose head and shoulders were leaning against the front of the couch. Driver said paramedics were told the caller said the woman had fallen three days earlier.

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“She was found nude on the floor. She wasn’t able to track us with her eyes,” said Driver explaining the woman wasn’t aware that two people had entered the room. “There was a large or very strong smell of ammonia. Urine and feces were on the floor and on her person. From the get-go, it was evident this person was incredibly sick,” said Driver who recalled she was making grimacing, painful noises.

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View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery Driver was testifying at the trial for Eva Samonas, the 73-year-old East York woman who had called 911. Samonas is charged with criminal negligence causing death, failing to provide the necessities of life and manslaughter. Court has heard Samonas was the primary caregiver for her 96-year-old mother. Samonas has pleaded not guilty.

The paramedic testified that the patient’s daughter informed him that her mother had been on the floor for approximately three days and prior to that, Samonas testified her mother had suffered a fall in the bathroom.

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When assistant Crown attorney Matt Boissoneault asked Driver if there was anything on top of the patient’s nude body, Driver said a paper towel and a soiled bath towel nearby.

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Driver explained he was so concerned about being able to move her out of the home that he called the fire department to assist. He said the patient had to be put on a tarp and, as he moved her, he observed “profound tissue breakdown” from her mid back to her tailbone. “We had to navigate a two-foot corridor through the kitchen and down the stairs to get to the stretcher,” which was outside, Driver added.

Driver said he and his partner drove the elderly patient to Michael Garron Hospital, with the patient’s daughter riding in the ambulance.

Driver testified he was concerned about potential “elder abuse” given the patient’s condition, the visible dirtiness in the house and the hoarding. He said he contacted his superintendent who suggested he call Crime Stoppers. When he called Crime Stoppers, he said an individual informed him it wasn’t the appropriate method of reporting and was directed to call Toronto police central dispatch, which he did.

Driver’s partner, Atiffa Khan also testified that the house seemed cluttered and unkempt. “It smelled of urine and feces.” Khan also recalled seeing a wound on Atanasovski’s back.

When asked about Samonas, Khan said she seemed nonchalant. “Maybe she didn’t grasp how sick her mom was?” Khan added.

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A police officer who met with Atanasovski in hospital after she was transported testified she was awake but her breathing was shallow and she wasn’t able to communicate. He also noted seeing signs of advanced decomposition on her back. Photographs the officer took showing what he described as “significant injuries” were shown in court.

Samanas was arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm that evening in hospital. The following day her mother died and the charges were upgraded. Court has heard Samonas was the primary caregiver for her mother and the two lived together.

Samonas, who is self-represented, was visibly distraught at times in court on Wednesday. The trial continues.