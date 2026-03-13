Tumbler Ridge shooting survivor’s mother says don’t send any more mail

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The mother of a Tumbler Ridge shooting victim says her family is overwhelmed by well-wishes from the public.

Cia Edmonds says her 12-year-old daughter, Maya Gebala, is “deteriorating mentally and physically.”

Maya remains in the hospital in Vancouver with gunshot wounds to her head and neck, more than a month after the mass shooting.

Edmonds says they have received more than 1,500 pieces of mail since sharing an address on social media and may need a storage unit to hold it all.

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“We aren’t able to get through it fast enough,” Edmonds wrote on Facebook. “It is literally everywhere.”

She said that while they are extremely grateful for all the support, she is asking supporters to “kindly hold off” sending more at this time.

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“We ask for you to please hold your well wishes in our heart,” she added.

3:01 Remembering Tumbler Ridge shooting victims

The family has launched a GoFundMe to help with expenses and costs .

Maya was in the library when the Tumbler Ridge school shooting happened.

She tried to lock the door of the library to save herself and the other children and then ran and hid under a table. She was then shot.