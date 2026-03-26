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Crime

BC Conservative MLA removed from caucus, facing ‘serious charges’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 26, 2026 2:35 pm
1 min read
Hon Chan has been removed from the BC Conservative Caucus View image in full screen
Hon Chan has been removed from the BC Conservative Caucus. BC Conservative Party
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The BC Conservatives say an MLA has been removed from the Conservative Caucus and is facing serious charges.

Hon Chan, the MLA for Richmond Centre, informed Conservative Interim Leader Trevor Halford of the charges on Wednesday, Halford said in a release.

“Yesterday, Mr. Chan informed me of serious criminal charges against him,” the release said.

“Prior to yesterday, the caucus and party had no knowledge of this matter or any related incidents.”

In a statement, the BC Prosecution Service said that Chan was charged with assault, assault by choking and uttering threats on March 25.

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The service appointed a special prosecutor on June 27, 2025, to investigate the allegations against Chan.

They said the alleged offences happened on Jan. 12, 2024, in Richmond.

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The BC Conservative Party said, “Our caucus wishes to be clear, any allegations of domestic violence are taken seriously. Anyone who experiences it deserves to know that people in positions of public trust will be held to the highest standard of accountability.

“Mr. Chan is entitled to the presumption of innocence and due process before the courts. Those proceedings will run their course.”

Click to play video: 'BC Conservative leadership could be a two-person race'
BC Conservative leadership could be a two-person race

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