B.C. woman says her bedridden mother was sexually assaulted in care home

WARNING: Details in this story might be upsetting. Discretion is advised.

A northern B.C. woman says her mother, who is bedridden with a debilitating disease, was sexually assaulted inside her care home.

The attack is alleged to have happened on Feb. 13 at the Peace Villa Care Home in Fort St. John, which is operated by Northern Health.

The woman’s daughter, whom Global News is identifying only as “Amber,” says her mother is living with late-stage Huntington’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that has left her bedridden.

“I’m really upset with it,” Amber said.

“I mean, she didn’t deserve that at all. Nobody ever does. So it’s just a really, really bad feeling.”

Amber said she was called on Feb. 13 by staff at the care home, who told her there was an incident between her mother and another resident, in which they allegedly found the man locked in her mother’s room and he sexually assaulted her.

She added that her mother’s physical limitations would have made it impossible for her to call for help or defend herself.

Amber said that since that night, her mother has been noticeably shaken.

“She is a little uneasy, I’d say, with people coming into a room. She’s upset with it, she’s mad,” she added.

The BC RCMP say an investigation is ongoing and active and no one has yet been charged.

Northern Health says it is supporting the resident and family and it takes the incident very seriously.

“In response to any incidents and/or violence in our facilities, immediate steps are taken to ensure resident safety, including enhanced monitoring, additional staffing and security supports,” they said in a statement.

“We can confirm that Peace Villa, which is a multi-wing facility, did recently implement dedicated units for male and female residents. Placement on specific units/wings is based on the care and safety needs of individual residents.

“Northern Health is cooperating with the RCMP’s ongoing investigation, and any updates in that regard would be for RCMP to provide.”

Health Minister Josie Osborne said she is also working with Northern Health.

“Any situation like this needs to be learned from, so that we can do everything we can to ensure that standards are met for patient and resident safety in any facility or long-term care facility,” she said.

Amber said she is speaking out to get some accountability for her mother.

“It’s what my mom would want. She would want somebody to be held accountable. She would want people to know.”