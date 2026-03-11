Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. woman says her bedridden mother was sexually assaulted in care home

By Angela Jung & Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 11, 2026 10:57 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Care home sexual assault investigation'
Care home sexual assault investigation
A northern B.C. woman says her mother, who is bedridden with Huntington's disease, was sexually assaulted in her Fort St. John care home. Angela Jung has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

WARNING: Details in this story might be upsetting. Discretion is advised.

A northern B.C. woman says her mother, who is bedridden with a debilitating disease, was sexually assaulted inside her care home.

The attack is alleged to have happened on Feb. 13 at the Peace Villa Care Home in Fort St. John, which is operated by Northern Health.

The woman’s daughter, whom Global News is identifying only as “Amber,” says her mother is living with late-stage Huntington’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that has left her bedridden.

“I’m really upset with it,” Amber said.

“I mean, she didn’t deserve that at all. Nobody ever does. So it’s just a really, really bad feeling.”

Amber said she was called on Feb. 13 by staff at the care home, who told her there was an incident between her mother and another resident, in which they allegedly found the man locked in her mother’s room and he sexually assaulted her.

Story continues below advertisement

She added that her mother’s physical limitations would have made it impossible for her to call for help or defend herself.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Amber said that since that night, her mother has been noticeably shaken.

“She is a little uneasy, I’d say, with people coming into a room. She’s upset with it, she’s mad,” she added.

Click to play video: 'Budget impacts on long-term care homes'
Budget impacts on long-term care homes

The BC RCMP say an investigation is ongoing and active and no one has yet been charged.

Northern Health says it is supporting the resident and family and it takes the incident very seriously.

“In response to any incidents and/or violence in our facilities, immediate steps are taken to ensure resident safety, including enhanced monitoring, additional staffing and security supports,” they said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“We can confirm that Peace Villa, which is a multi-wing facility, did recently implement dedicated units for male and female residents. Placement on specific units/wings is based on the care and safety needs of individual residents.

“Northern Health is cooperating with the RCMP’s ongoing investigation, and any updates in that regard would be for RCMP to provide.”

Health Minister Josie Osborne said she is also working with Northern Health.

“Any situation like this needs to be learned from, so that we can do everything we can to ensure that standards are met for patient and resident safety in any facility or long-term care facility,” she said.

Amber said she is speaking out to get some accountability for her mother.

“It’s what my mom would want. She would want somebody to be held accountable. She would want people to know.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices