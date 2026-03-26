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Crime

OPP seek suspect after alleged identity fraud used to buy luxury vehicle in B.C.

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 26, 2026 10:32 am
1 min read
Police say a fraudulent ID was used in Ontario and B.C., and the suspect used it to purchase a luxury vehicle. View image in full screen
Police say a fraudulent ID was used in Ontario and B.C., and the suspect used it to purchase a luxury vehicle. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
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The Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with an interprovincial identity fraud investigation.

Officers with the Nottawasaga detachment in Ontario issued a release saying they were first contacted on Nov. 27, 2025, by a victim who reported that their personal information had been used to create a fraudulent piece of identification.

Police allege that fake ID was then used at a banking institution in New Tecumseth, Ont., to open a credit card in the victim’s name.

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Investigators say the same identification was later used on Dec. 1, 2025, to purchase a luxury vehicle in Surrey, B.C.

The suspect has not been identified, and police are asking anyone who recognizes the individual or has information to come forward.

Police say a fraudulent ID was used in Ontario and B.C., urging the public to help identify a suspect.
Police say a fraudulent ID was used in Ontario and B.C., urging the public to help identify a suspect. OPP

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