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Politics

Winnipeg councillor accused of sexual assault attends city hall meeting

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted March 26, 2026 12:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg City Councillor Russ Wyatt charged with sexual assault'
Winnipeg City Councillor Russ Wyatt charged with sexual assault
WATCH: Winnipeg city councillor Russ Wyatt charged with sexual assault
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City councillor Russ Wyatt arrived at Winnipeg City Hall Thursday morning, one day after the city’s police confirmed he is charged with sexual assault in relation to a complaint from earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Winnipeg police said a man reported a sexual assault to them in February. The complainant told police he was drugged and sexually assaulted, which led to Wyatt being charged with sexual assault and administering a noxious thing with intent to aggrieve or annoy.

“I’m going to my council meeting,” the longtime city councillor told reporters.

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When asked if he would step aside as the representative for Transcona, Wyatt directed questions to his attorney.

Some of his fellow councillors, including the representative for St. Norbert-Seine River, said they believe he should take some time away.

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“This is a big distraction. I think he should step back and let the rest of us do the work,” Coun. Markus Chambers said on Thursday. “The people’s business must continue on.”

Wyatt is permitted to be in the council chambers, according to the city’s charter, which does not bar members who are under criminal investigation from appearing.

“He’s entitled to due process,” said Coun. Sherri Rollins, who represents Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry.

“It might be a good idea to focus on him right now and have him step away to deal with what he needs to deal with. We want that for all of our colleagues, but today, he’s got a motion before council.”

On the agenda for the March 26 regular meeting, Wyatt is scheduled to speak on a notice of motion requesting a citizen-based summit on mental health, addictions and the urban health crisis.

Wyatt was also charged with sexual assault in July of 2018. The charge was stayed the following year.

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