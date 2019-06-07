Charges stayed in Russ Wyatt sexual assault case

Charges of sexual assault against a former city councillor have been stayed.

Crown prosecutors will not proceed after Russ Wyatt was charged with sexual assault in July of 2018.

Global News has been told charges were stayed Wednesday.

The longtime Transcona councillor was arrested on July 10, 2018 after a six-month long police investigation.

Police received a complaint Jan. 14, 2018 from a woman saying a sexual assault had taken place at a Winnipeg residence. Police said the assault was not domestic in nature and did not happen at Wyatt’s Transcona home.

Police also said the woman is not believed to be a city employee.

After the alleged incident, Wyatt checked himself into a rehab facility for drug and alcohol addiction where he spent 79 days.

Since the arrest, Wyatt remained tight lipped. When Global News reached him back in early July of last year, he said he was innocent.

“I have no comment to make regarding the allegation against me other than to say that I am innocent of any wrong-doing. I will defend myself in a court of law and will only respond further to the allegation in a court room.”

-With files from Brittany Greenslade and Kevin Hirschfield

