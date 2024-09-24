Conservatives table non-confidence motion to try to topple Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

The Conservatives have tabled a motion to try to declare non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre presented the motion before the House of Commons on Tuesday on the first “opposition day” of the fall sitting of the Parliament.

The motion simply states: “The House has no confidence in the Prime Minister and the Government.”

This comes on the heels of a tumultuous summer for the Liberal government, which saw two major byelection losses and the NDP withdrawing support from the supply-and-confidence agreement earlier this month.

Meanwhile, support for Trudeau and his Liberal government has hit a “new low,” polling shows.

The Conservative motion will be debated by MPs on Tuesday before it is put for a vote on Wednesday.

The Tories’ non-confidence motion is expected to fail since both the NDP and the Bloc Quebecois have signalled that they will not support it.

More to come