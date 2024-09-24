Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Conservatives table non-confidence motion to try to topple Trudeau

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted September 24, 2024 10:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'NDP, Bloc Québécois will not support Poilievre’s motion'
NDP, Bloc Québécois will not support Poilievre’s motion
WATCH: NDP, Bloc Québécois will not support Poilievre's motion
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Conservatives have tabled a motion to try to declare non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre presented the motion before the House of Commons on Tuesday on the first “opposition day” of the fall sitting of the Parliament.

The motion simply states: “The House has no confidence in the Prime Minister and the Government.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This comes on the heels of a tumultuous summer for the Liberal government, which saw two major byelection losses and the NDP withdrawing support from the supply-and-confidence agreement earlier this month.

Meanwhile, support for Trudeau and his Liberal government has hit a “new low,” polling shows.

Trending Now

The Conservative motion will be debated by MPs on Tuesday before it is put for a vote on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Tories’ non-confidence motion is expected to fail since both the NDP and the Bloc Quebecois have signalled that they will not support it.

More to come

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices