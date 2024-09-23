Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

After controversial directive, Quebec now says anglophones have right to English health services

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2024 12:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'QCGN reacts to government’s promise to clarify new health-care directive'
QCGN reacts to government’s promise to clarify new health-care directive
RELATED - The Quebec government has promised to clarify its new language directives in health care following a meeting held earlier this week with representatives in the English-speaking community. One group that did not attend the meeting but is a strong advocate for the Anglophone community is the Quebec Community Groups Network. Director-General Sylvia Martin-Laforge joins Global News Morning’s host Laura Casella with more – Aug 15, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec government has published a new health-care directive clarifying that anglophones have the right to receive health and social services in English.

The five-page document states multiple times that English speakers do not have to prove their identity to receive care in their language.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It is meant to replace an older directive, published in July, that raised concerns the government was limiting access to health care in languages other than French.

The government promised last month to revise the directive following criticism from anglophone groups and some federal MPs.

Trending Now

Health Minister Christian Dubé said on X that the government never intended to restrict services, and the updated directive is meant to be easier for health-care workers and the general population to understand.

The updated directive says health-care workers can speak to people in a language other than French if patients request it or don’t appear to understand French.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices