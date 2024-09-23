After controversial directive, Quebec now says anglophones have right to English health services

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government has published a new health-care directive clarifying that anglophones have the right to receive health and social services in English.

The five-page document states multiple times that English speakers do not have to prove their identity to receive care in their language.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It is meant to replace an older directive, published in July, that raised concerns the government was limiting access to health care in languages other than French.

The government promised last month to revise the directive following criticism from anglophone groups and some federal MPs.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said on X that the government never intended to restrict services, and the updated directive is meant to be easier for health-care workers and the general population to understand.

The updated directive says health-care workers can speak to people in a language other than French if patients request it or don’t appear to understand French.