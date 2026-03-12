Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Triple stabbing breaks out in Toronto home, fleeing suspect arrested: police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 12, 2026 8:24 am
1 min read
Triple Stabbing Toronto View image in full screen
Toronto police attend the scene of a triple stabbing in North York on March 12, 2026. Don Curran/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Three people were injured after they were stabbing inside a Toronto home early Thursday morning, police say.

The victims – two women and one man – were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a post on X Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the home at Glendora Avenue and Burnwell Street, near Sheppard Avenue East, in North York around 3:39 a.m.

Police said a suspect in his 20s fled on foot; he was later arrested.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A police spokesperson told Global News investigators are not sure yet what led to the incident or if there was party at the home.

Story continues below advertisement

No other information was released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices