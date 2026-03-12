Triple stabbing breaks out in Toronto home, fleeing suspect arrested: police

See more sharing options

Three people were injured after they were stabbing inside a Toronto home early Thursday morning, police say.

The victims – two women and one man – were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a post on X Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the home at Glendora Avenue and Burnwell Street, near Sheppard Avenue East, in North York around 3:39 a.m.

Police said a suspect in his 20s fled on foot; he was later arrested.

A police spokesperson told Global News investigators are not sure yet what led to the incident or if there was party at the home.

No other information was released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.