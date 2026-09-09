Costco Canada chicken product is being recalled. What to know

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Costco Canada is recalling a chicken breast product due to the potential presence of an “undeclared soy allergen.”

According to Costco Canada’s official website, the affected product is the Rossdown Meal Starters Black Garlic Chicken Breast Chunks sold between August 2026 and September 2026.

“Rossdown Farms & Natural Foods is recalling certain Lot Number/Production of the Rossdown Meal Starters Black Garlic Chicken Breast Chunks due to the potential presence of an undeclared soy allergen,” the website says.

That means that the label doesn’t mention soy on the ingredient list but the product could still contain it.

View image in full screen The Rossdown Meal Starters Black Garlic Chicken Breast Chunks is being recalled due to the potential presence of an undeclared soy allergen. Costco Canada

The recalled products can be identified by their lot number and production which includes lot number 2461263 with production on Aug. 10, 2026, and lot number 2461272 with production on Aug. 19, 2026.

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The UPC code for both sets of lot numbers and production dates is 6 28000 60094 7.

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Costco Canada says to not consume this product if you are allergic or sensitive to soy.

“Consuming products to which you are allergic or sensitive may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction,” the recall notice adds.

Those who purchased the recalled Rossdown Meal Starters Black Garlic Chicken Breast Chunks can return the product to a Costco warehouse to obtain a full refund.

0:49 Costco Canada recalls several products including croissants and toaster ovens

This is one of many recalls that have taken place at Costco Canada over recent months.

In August, Costco Canada pulled certain yogurt products off its shelves due to potential mould.

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The Greek Gods’ Honey Yogurt and Organic Yogurt Plain items, both sold in two 650-gram containers, were recalled by the company.

The company also voluntarily recalled multiple products in July including the Panasonic toaster oven, Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo candy bars, Alfa croissants and the Aston Martin Formula One 36V Go-Kart.