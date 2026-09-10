Saskatoon school worker hit with 10 charges, including sexual assault

A 41-year-old man who works at a Saskatoon school is accused of sexually assaulting five children who were approximately 10 years old, according to police.
Officers received a report of the alleged sexual interference at a Pleasant Hill school on May 26, the Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release. The offences are believed to have occurred between Sept. 1, 2025, and May 25, 2026.
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It said the Saskatoon man worked at the school in the 300 block of Avenue N South, where the reported assaults occurred. Police did not provide his role with the school.
The man is facing five sexual assault charges and five assault charges. He is expected to appear in Saskatoon provincial court Wednesday.
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