Saskatoon school worker hit with 10 charges, including sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old man who works at a Saskatoon school is accused of sexually assaulting five children who were approximately 10 years old, according to police.

Officers received a report of the alleged sexual interference at a Pleasant Hill school on May 26, the Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release. The offences are believed to have occurred between Sept. 1, 2025, and May 25, 2026.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It said the Saskatoon man worked at the school in the 300 block of Avenue N South, where the reported assaults occurred. Police did not provide his role with the school.

The man is facing five sexual assault charges and five assault charges. He is expected to appear in Saskatoon provincial court Wednesday.