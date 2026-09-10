4 arrested, more than 200 charges laid in GTA theft investigation

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Four people are facing a combined 200-plus charges following an investigation into a series of vehicle thefts, commercial break-ins, fraud and an attempted carjacking across Durham Region and Toronto.

Investigators have linked the group to 36 incidents between June and September, Durham Regional Police announced in a news conference on Thursday that detailed the results of what police dubbed Project Magenta.

Police allege the four suspects are members of an organized criminal network responsible for more than a dozen vehicle thefts and eight commercial break-ins.

Acting Deputy Chief Glenn Courneyea said the crimes undermined community safety and caused significant financial harm to businesses.

Police estimate the total losses connected to the operation at around $1 million, with the figure expected to rise further.

One of the largest alleged thefts occurred on June 14, when suspects broke into a trading card retailer in Ajax and stole approximately $148,000 worth of merchandise, police said.

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In several of the commercial break-ins, investigators allege stolen vehicles were driven through storefronts to gain entry. Those vehicles were later abandoned and replaced with other stolen vehicles that were used in subsequent crimes.

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Police said pawn shops, cannabis stores and jewelry stores were among the businesses targeted.

Police also released surveillance video showing what investigators described as an attempted vehicle theft.

In the video, a pickup truck can be seen following a Porsche before several suspects get out of the truck and approach the other vehicle.

Police said the driver fled along a sidewalk as the suspects allegedly tried to get into his vehicle.

The group is also accused of breaking into vehicles in parking lots and commercial areas and stealing wallets, bank cards and other valuables.

Investigators have laid 229 criminal charges, including offences related to break-and-enters, motor vehicle theft and attempted theft, robbery and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said charges were also laid for possession of automobile master keys and electronic devices commonly associated with vehicle theft.

Two 18-year-old Toronto residents are facing a total of 105 charges. Two other accused are 15 and 16 years old, facing more than 100 combined charges and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

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Durham Regional Police Chief Peter Moreira said the service saw a decrease in crime earlier this year compared with 2025, but increases in recent months have reduced those gains.

“It is concerning,” Moreira said.

“Through these arrests and hundreds of charges laid, we hope the public remembers our commitment in holding offenders accountable,” he added.