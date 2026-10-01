Ontario attempted murder suspect arrested 3 years later in Manitoba

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A man wanted in an attempted murder investigation in Brampton, Ont., has been arrested in northern Manitoba three years after an arrest warrant was issued, according to Peel Regional Police.

Police said its investigation dates to Feb. 3, 2022, when officers responded to a shooting near Queen Street East and Rutherford Road in Brampton.

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A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

On May 8, 2023, investigators executed search warrants at multiple locations across the Greater Toronto Area and seized five firearms, approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine and significant quantities of fentanyl and cocaine.

Police then issued an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Nakeem Jamar Johnson. He was wanted for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a firearm, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of knowledge of unauthorized possession, four counts of possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and four counts of possession of a prohibited device.

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Johnson was arrested on Sept. 22 in Cross Lake, Man., which is about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg.