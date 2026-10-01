Two former employees accused of defrauding Ajax soccer club of $650K: police

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Police say they have charged two people accused of defrauding the Ajax FC Soccer Club of more than $650,000.

Police in Durham region say they began the fraud investigation in December 2024 after receiving reports about irregularities in the club’s banking transactions.

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After going through several years of financial statements, police say they learned funds had been transferred to various accounts from early 2023 to 2024.

Police say the two accused, a 50-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, were employed as the club’s executive director and general manager.

In a statement on its website, the Ajax Soccer Club says the two accused have not been affiliated with the club since 2024, and that the organization has undergone leadership and governance changes since then.

The club says it’s committed to co-operating with police but can’t comment on the allegations due to the ongoing investigation.