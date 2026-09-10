Police investigate trespassing at Quentin Tarantino’s Hollywood Hills home

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Police are investigating a possible trespassing incident at Oscar-winning director Quentin Tarantino’s Hollywood Hills home.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded Wednesday to the 7400 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive around 12:20 p.m. local time after reports of a prowler lurking, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Officers were reportedly on the hunt for a 35-year-old man with a thin build wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and black pants.

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The Los Angeles Times reports that there were people inside the home when the man allegedly tried to enter a second-story window of the three-story home.

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Police told the outlet that the suspect had fled by the time officers arrived but a trespass report was completed.

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TMZ, which broke the news of the alleged break-in, reports that Tarantino was not home at the time.

Global News has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for further information, but has not received a response.

The incident remains under investigation.

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This isn’t the first time the Pulp Fiction director’s home has had trouble with intruders.

In 2018, Tarantino reportedly woke up in the middle of the night to find two burglars inside his home.

TMZ reported that the 63-year-old director confronted the men and they ran out of his Hollywood Hills mansion.

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No one was injured during the incident but it was reported that the men allegedly took off with jewelry and other valuables.