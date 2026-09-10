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Crime

Case against Halifax man accused of threatening U.S. consulate delayed until October

By Devin Stevens The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2026 11:43 am
1 min read
Responding to a bomb threat, police direct people to evacuate at the intersection of Barrington Street and Duke Street, in downtown Halifax, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Devin Stevens. View image in full screen
Responding to a bomb threat, police direct people to evacuate at the intersection of Barrington Street and Duke Street, in downtown Halifax, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Devin Stevens. SDV
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The case against a man accused of threatening to bomb the U.S. consulate in Halifax has been delayed until next month.

Ali Assakereh was scheduled to enter a plea and select a trial format today, but his new legal aid lawyer requested additional time to review the case.

The 54-year-old accused, who appeared via video in a Halifax courtroom, was arrested in August after he allegedly placed a propane tank and flammable liquids in his car and parked it near the consulate.

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The incident prompted police to evacuate a large section of downtown Halifax.

Assakereh is facing charges of mischief and uttering threats, as well as a charge under a section of the Criminal Code that prohibits threats against internationally protected people, including diplomats.

The Crown has said it considers the latter offence to be terrorist activity.

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Click to play video: 'Man charged after bomb threat made against U.S. Consulate in Halifax'
Man charged after bomb threat made against U.S. Consulate in Halifax

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