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Crime

Former Saskatoon massage therapist sentenced to 30 months for sexual assaults

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted September 11, 2026 4:04 pm
1 min read
Kenneth Braun was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault, and not guilty of one count, in November, and was sentenced to 30 months in prison Friday. View image in full screen
Kenneth Braun was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault, and not guilty of one count, in November, and was sentenced to 30 months in prison Friday. Global News
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A former Saskatoon massage therapist was sentenced to 30 months in prison by a Saskatchewan court on Friday for five counts of sexual assault.

Kenneth Braun, now 70, was found guilty of the charges at his jury trial last November. He was also found not guilty on a sixth charge.

The incidents occurred between 2010 and 2021. A publication ban is in place on the evidence presented in court, and the details disclosed during his sentencing hearing. It was imposed to protect the integrity of Braun’s upcoming jury trial on more sexual assault charges, which is set to start Nov. 2.

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The judge ruled Braun will serve two years and six months in prison at a hearing in Saskatoon on Friday morning.

She also ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of $200 for each conviction, or $1,000 in total, due by Sept. 11, 2027.

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A sample of Braun’s DNA will be added to the RCMP National DNA Data Bank. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims involved in this trial during his sentence and will be subject to a 10-year weapons prohibition, which will commence after his release.

At an earlier hearing, Crown prosecutors requested 42 months in prison, while Braun’s defence lawyers sought a sentence of 14 months of imprisonment, followed by 24 months of probation.

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