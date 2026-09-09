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World

Miss Austria Lucia Sisic dead at 22

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted September 9, 2026 10:27 am
2 min read
Lucia Sisic (L) and Toni Polster pose during the Pro Juventute Charity Fashion Show at Congress Center Baden on November 18, 2024 in Baden, Austria. View image in full screen
Lucia Sisic (L) and Toni Polster pose during the Pro Juventute Charity Fashion Show at Congress Center Baden on November 18, 2024 in Baden, Austria. Manfred Schmid/Getty Images
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The reigning Miss Austria Lucia Sisic has died at the age of 22.

Mission Austria announced the news on its official Facebook page, writing, “It is with great shock and deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of our Miss Austria 2024, Lucia Sisic.”

“Lucia will be remembered as a wonderful young woman. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to her family, friends, and all those close to her during this difficult time. Dear Lucia, you will always remain a part of our Miss Austria family,” the post added.

The Mission Austria post, which is the organization responsible for selecting the winner of the pageant, was signed by CEO Kerstin Rigger and her husband, Jörg.

An official cause of death has not been released.

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Outdoor adventurer shares lifesaving heart valve story during heart month

Sisic was crowned Miss Austria in 2024 and held the title as there were no further pageants held after her victory, according to local outlet Kronen Zeitung.

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Sisic had a heart valve defect since birth and had undergone multiple operations throughout her life, according to the outlet.

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The pageant winner was open about her health journey and shared a post in August 2024 about her pediatric cardiology team.

“Dear team of pediatric cardiology, I would like to express my gratitude. Thanks to the specialists and the dedicated doctors, who have always saved my life with great efforts, I have overcome many difficult moments and have been able to live a fulfilling life,” she wrote.

“That I’ve mastered only a fraction of what’s still ahead of me. Still, I’m proud for not giving up even though there were many reasons to,” her post continued. “I find it difficult to find the right words to express my gratitude, because a simple thank you is far from enough.”

Sisic said she was “saying goodbye” and “starting a new chapter in my life in adult cardiology.”

“Your work is invaluable, and I hope that you can continue to help as many people as effectively as I have. Trust your heart because it beat before you could think,” she added.

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