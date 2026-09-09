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Canada

Zelenskyy arrives in Calgary ahead of Carney meeting

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2026 11:02 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump says Putin wants peace deal for Ukraine amid continued strikes'
Trump says Putin wants peace deal for Ukraine amid continued strikes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he's on his way to Canada as diplomatic efforts to end the war with Russia intensify. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump says Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to reach a deal and claims there's a new peace proposal on the table — though he has not provided details. As Touria Izri reports, it's the latest push for a settlement in a war where promises of a breakthrough have yet to deliver lasting peace.
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in Calgary on Wednesday night ahead of a scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

They are set to meet in the city Thursday morning, and Zelenskyy is to later address a cabinet meeting in the nearby mountain resort town of Banff, Alta.

Carney said the visit will focus on the countries’ shared priorities, including deepening defence, economic and energy co-operation.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska follow the coffin carrying Norway’s King Harald V as it is taken in a procession from Oslo Cathedral to the palace chapel at Akershus Castle in Oslo, Norway, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. (Christoffer Andersen/Pool Photo via AP) View image in full screen
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska follow the coffin carrying Norway’s King Harald V as it is taken in a procession from Oslo Cathedral to the palace chapel at Akershus Castle in Oslo, Norway, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. (Christoffer Andersen/Pool Photo via AP).

“It will also address the human cost of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and build on the strong people-to-people ties that connect our countries,” Carney said in a statement.

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“Canada remains steadfast in our commitment to support Ukraine’s defence, recovery and reconstruction.”

Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, are also set to visit Toronto and North Bay, Ont., before leaving Friday.

It’s Zelenskyy’s first visit to Canada this year. He was in Halifax in December amid efforts to end the war that Russia started in 2014.

Carney visited Kyiv in August 2025, and his predecessor Justin Trudeau visited Ukraine each year after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Kyiv has suffered a barrage of Russian airstrikes in recent months, and Ukraine has pleaded for more air defence support from its allies.

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Since 2022, Canada has pledged $6.5 billion in military assistance for Ukraine running through to 2029.

Members of Parliament across party lines have put Ukraine at the centre of their foreign policy platforms. In May, Canada joined an agreement to learn from Ukrainian drone producers.

Click to play video: 'UK, France to help Ukraine produce Storm Shadow missiles'
UK, France to help Ukraine produce Storm Shadow missiles

Ottawa has made no new funding announcements for Ukraine since then.

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The Kiel Institute, which measures global contributions to Ukraine, pegs Canada as the fourth most generous in raw dollars and in 12th place based on gross domestic product. Canada’s donations include military aid, government financing and humanitarian support.

Ukraine has managed in recent months to hold back Russian advances and strike targets within Russia, including oil refineries and warehouses owned by Russia’s biggest online retailer.

Moscow has at times hinted at an end to the conflict. But Ukrainian and European officials have said the war should only end on terms that prevent Russia from rearming and attacking elsewhere.

Zelenskyy’s visit comes as European leaders argue Russia is widening its war through acts of sabotage, including paying youths to vandalize railways. European airports have had to halt operations several times due to drones attributed to Russia.

Germany last week blamed Russia for what it called an attempted explosive drone attack near a Ukrainian cargo plane at the Leipzig airport.

Carney called it “an egregious attempt by Russia to weaken our resolve and our collective defence.”

Across Europe, political parties once considered fringe over their support for Russia have seen their popularity increase as the continent tackles economic, environmental and migration crises.

Zelenskyy’s visit also comes at a time of rising domestic pressure on his own government, which was elected in 2019 and cannot call elections due to a constitutional ban on votes during martial law.

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Click to play video: 'Zelenskyy calls for more defence missiles after Russian attacks kill 17 in Ukraine'
Zelenskyy calls for more defence missiles after Russian attacks kill 17 in Ukraine

In July, Zelenskyy fired both his defence minister and military chief after days of protests. Opponents have accused him in various corruption scandals.

Ukraine has increasingly relied on Canada to advocate for its sovereignty and a just end to the war in various international forums.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host world leaders in Miami for the G20 summit in December. There are signs he might allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend, despite Putin being subject to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

The warrant is based on Russia’s abduction of thousands of Ukrainian children in what the court says is a probable war crime.

Anita Anand, Canada’s foreign affairs minister, is to co-host a summit later this month in Toronto about the return of Ukrainian children and prisoners of war.

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Click to play video: 'Russian missile barrage kills at least 10 in Ukraine'
Russian missile barrage kills at least 10 in Ukraine

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