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Canada

Roughriders reacquire kicker Lauther in trade with Redblacks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2026 11:31 am
1 min read
Saskatchewan Roughriders kicker Brett Lauther speaks to reporters during a end of season media availability in Regina, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders kicker Brett Lauther speaks to reporters during a end of season media availability in Regina, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
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Saskatchewan has brought veteran kicker Brett Lauther back into the fold.

The Roughriders acquired Lauther from the Ottawa Redblacks on Wednesday for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 CFL draft.

The 35-year-old Lauther has made 32 of 34 field-goal attempts this season, including all three of his tries from beyond 50 yards.

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The native of Truro, N.S., signed with Ottawa in the off-season after spending the previous eight seasons with Saskatchewan, helping the Roughriders win the Grey Cup last year.

Saskatchewan is 8-6 and tied with B.C. for second in the West Division, while Ottawa has lost all 14 of its games and sits last in the East.

Both teams are in action Friday, with Ottawa hosting Hamilton and Saskatchewan welcoming Calgary.

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Saskatchewan began the ‘season with Canadian rookie Alex Hale, who made 24-of-32 field goals (75 per cent) and 32-of-35 converts (91.4 per cent) in 12 games before landing on the practice roster.

Dawson Hodge, another rookie from Coquitlam, B.C., had made all five of his field-goal attempts.

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