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4 comments

  1. Vince O.
    September 10, 2026 at 9:15 am

    Carney trying to pretend he is an Albertan. Total poseur

  2. Anonymous
    September 10, 2026 at 8:45 am

    Heaven forbid they meet in the offices we pay for.

    Lets give them a nice hotel, and scenery.

    I see his investment summit is over 80% Canadians and US investors…

  3. Ted Lazare
    September 10, 2026 at 8:39 am

    “Let them eat taxes” – Carney and his cabinet

    “Pass the caviar”

  4. Jack Wilson
    September 10, 2026 at 8:31 am

    How Opulent. Staying at the Banff Springs, probably $2k/night per room. Carney lives large on the Canadian dime. Totally out of touch.

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Carney’s cabinet meets in Banff as Trump escalates trade war

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2026 8:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New twists in Canada – U.S. trade war'
New twists in Canada – U.S. trade war
WATCH ABOVE: New twists in Canada - U.S. trade war
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Prime Minister Mark Carney is gathering his cabinet today and Friday in the mountain resort town of Banff, Alta., for closed-door meetings as U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war intensifies.

Trump lashed out again Tuesday by signing executive orders to ban certain Canadian imports later this month, including alcohol, motorcycles and dairy products.

The latest tit-for-tat comes after Ottawa levied tens of billions of dollars in counter-tariffs on the United States.

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That came after bilateral trade talks broke down at the eleventh hour and Trump pushed ahead with new duties on Canadian products.

Click to play video: 'Dairy, liquor, motorcycles among Canadian goods facing U.S. ban'
Dairy, liquor, motorcycles among Canadian goods facing U.S. ban

The cabinet retreat comes as the Liberal government plans its agenda for the fall sitting of Parliament in less than two weeks.

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Carney’s office says ministers at the retreat will hear from guest speakers on the economy, Indigenous partnerships and international affairs in closed-door sessions.

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